Bellefontaine Neighbors alderpersons split on church noise complaints

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Influence Church in Bellefontaine Neighbors has been the subject of noise complaints, according to an alderman.

The church moved into its location on Bellefontaine Road near 270 before the pandemic.

Alderman James Carroll told News 4 some residents in the neighborhood have complained about the noise coming from the church involving trucks and trailers.

“I brought it up at a board meeting back in November of 2020 and it was just basically dismissed,” Carroll said.

Carroll cited the Planning and Zoning Commission confirming to him in an email from 2021 that Influence Church hasn’t obtained an occupancy permit. News 4 confirmed with the city Tuesday the church still doesn’t have a permit.

“When you move into a residence or a business, the property has to be inspected by our building inspector,” he said. “It should have been done before the church came in.”

In the email, Commission Chair Patrick Barrett also points to several city ordinances the church is allegedly violating. They include illegally parking trailers and commercial vehicles, disturbing the peace and loaded vehicles creating loud or unnecessary noise.

“We’re not here throwing parties,” said Darnell West, senior pastor of Influence Church. “I don’t understand what he’s talking about at all. We did the noise study because we wanted to know for ourselves. We wanted to make sure, as always, we want our neighbors to be OK. It concluded that even with our trucks being off that many times the noise from Bellefontaine exceeded the noise levels.”

Pastor West said the church runs a state-sponsored program where they receive food to feed people hit hardest by the pandemic throughout parts of St. Louis County and City.

Alderperson Alease Dailes sided with Pastor West and said the city decided not to move forward with the issue at a past aldermen meeting.

“They’re not doing anything wrong. We went up there,” Dailes said. “We did not hear any noise.”

The pastor of the church said several trailers that are constantly running were moved away from the church to cut down on the noise.

News 4 contacted the mayor of Bellefontaine Neighbors on the issue but his staff said he was unavailable.

