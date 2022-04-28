Advertisement

ATTENTION PARENTS: Bluey is coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre

Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show will be on stage at the Fabulous Fox Theatre in June 2023.
By Stephanie Usery
Apr. 28, 2022
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Disney’s Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli are coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre next year.

Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show will stop at the St. Louis theatre from June 17-June 18, 2023. The show will use puppetry, live actors and iconic sets to bring a new original story to the stage.

The date tickets will go on sale has not been released, but the Fabulous Fox Theatre said they expect to announce that date and ticket prices soon.

