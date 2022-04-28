Advertisement

Art Fair returns to Laumeier Sculpture Park

Laumeier Sculpture Park will host Art Fair for the first time in two years.
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For the first time in two years, Laumeier Sculpture Park will host its 35th annual art fair on Mother’s Day weekend.

This event features nearly 150 juried artists from across the country. The Art Fair will have live music, food and beverage vendors, and activities for the kids.

The Art Fair is used as a fundraiser for the park. The proceeds are used to help fund Laumeier Park’s educational classes and workshops, public programs, temporary exhibitions, conservation efforts, and more.

The event will be held from Friday, May 6 to Sunday, May 8. For more information, click here.

