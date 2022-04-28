Advertisement

4Warn Alert: More Rain & Watch For A Strong Storm Saturday

By Steve Templeton
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Weather Discussion: Showers expected this evening and then more rain on the way. Friday’s rain may be heavier with some thunderstorms in the morning to early afternoon. However, it looks to move east and out of the area by Friday evening. Then another round of rain and storms will be possible Saturday morning. This round will weaken and move out, so Saturday is not a wash out. However, isolated storms are possible in the afternoon to early evening that could be severe. Noon to 7PM is the time to watch. However, lingering clouds from the morning and a front that isn’t especially sharp/strong, are a couple factors that may lower the severe threat. So be weather aware Saturday afternoon to early evening. The rain won’t be widespread, but a few isolated strong to severe storms may develop.

7 Day Forecast

