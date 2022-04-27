Advertisement

WANTED: Surveillance shows suspect involved in 2017 North City homicide

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Homicide detectives are looking for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man in the 2500 block of N. Grand on Sept. 1, 2017.

Surveillance footage shows a man believed to be 40 walking toward Cortez Harper, 38, and allegedly shooting him. Harper was pronounced dead on the scene, and the suspect fled south on N. Grand then east on Montgomery St.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to call Homicide Detectives at 314-444-5371 or Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

