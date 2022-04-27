Testimony continues in trial for St. Louis County man accused of killing pregnant wife

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The murder trial for Beau Rothwell, a St. Louis County man accused of killing his pregnant wife, will resume Wednesday.

Inside a St. Louis County courthouse, testimony will continue at 9 a.m. as the trial enters the second day. In 2019, 29-year-old Beau Rothwell confessed to killing his six-week pregnant wife Jennifer Rothwell. The couple began dating while studying at the University of Missouri-Columbia and move to the St. Louis area for work. They later married in 2015.

Fast-forwarding to four years later, Beau Rothwell reported his wife missing on Nov. 12, claiming he last saw her leaving their home on Northwinds Drive that morning. The next day, the 29-year-old man posted on Facebook pleading for help: “Some of you may have heard already, but last night my wife Jennifer went missing,” Rothwell wrote. “I’ve filed a police report and the search is ongoing. Please, if you hear of anything or have any information it would be greatly appreciated.”

Jennifer Rothwell’s body was found off Highway 61 near Troy, 40 miles away from their home in St. Louis County.

Rothwell’s defense team aims to prove it wasn’t premeditated. On Tuesday, his lead defense attorney Charles Barberio said, “In a heat of sudden passion he killed Jennifer.”

Barberio claimed the killing happened during a heated argument after Beau admitted he was having an affair. The jury watched a surveillance video of Beau Rothwell buying cleaning supplies. The defense emphasized the cleaning supplies were purchased after the killing not before.

News 4 will be updating the story following each day of the Rothwell trial.

