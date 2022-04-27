STL infectious disease expert says community is not back to business as usual despite Fauci’s claims of being out of the pandemic

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - As the country’s top infectious disease expert announces the pandemic phase of COVID-19 is over, some businesses in the St. Louis region are still maintaining caution.

“I think over is a big word. I don’t think it’s ever going to be over,” said Beth Sterling, co-owner of the Brow Bar in Bridgeton. “I feel like personally it maybe might weaken a little bit, but I think we’ve all learned a lot of sanitary precautions, not just with COVID, but the cold, the flu and just different things in general of how we should be more cautious.”

Sterling and her husband, Elliott opened the Brow Bar in March 2021 and have spent the entire time running their lash and beauty business in the middle of a pandemic.

“We are so close to individuals’ faces as you see. From doing lashes to doing brows, we are right there. We’re breathing the same air,” said Elliott Sterling. “So, we wanted the customers still to feel that we are making sure we protect them by keeping our masks on because we do see hundreds of people a month.”

To date, they are still requiring staff members to mask up at work, but they did lift mask requirements for customers beginning this week. It is something that Elliott could see being a norm for other salons, even if COVID-19 ever ceases to exist.

“At this point, we carry it so much, and have it on so much, I feel like most places won’t change drastically,” said Elliott. “I think, for the most part, people in the salon industry, because we are so high on hygiene, that I think most of them will continue to wear their masks for the employees.”

Even though COVID-19 mitigation measures like mask-wearing are no longer enforced by St. Louis City or County leaders, one local infectious disease expert tells News 4 he hopes Dr. Fauci’s stance is not misinterpreted to mean COVID-19 is a thing of the past.

“The levels of the infection in terms of volume may not be anywhere near what it was a few months ago, but, in fact, we’re seeing an uptick in the number of cases both nationally as well as locally, and the hospitalizations are up at just a little bit compared to a couple of weeks ago,” said Dr. Farrin Manian. “So, I hope he doesn’t get misinterpreted as we’re out of this COVID situation immediately because we’re still in it.”

Dr. Manian is an Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine Specialist with Mercy Hospital.

“It’s certainly not as disrupted as it was early during the pandemic period when everyone was in lockdown and there were no large gatherings, concerts, sports were canceled, and all those things,” he said. “So in terms of its effects and disruption on society, I think it’s true.”

Dr. Manian said the total number of cases in the community could still be higher than what’s being reported, especially since testing has gone down. While hospitalization rates remain low, there has been a nearly 40 percent uptick in cases across St. Louis County, leading to a current positivity rate of 10.2 percent.

“I think that’s really important for the public to know. You’re still going to be at risk of contracting COVID, especially in indoor areas when you’re around a lot of unmasked people,” said Dr. Manian. “And you’re still going to be potentially at risk of getting complications from it by needing hospitalization. That level of risk is still there.”

This week, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported 96 people in the hospital with COVID-19. Back in 2020 during the same time, around 702 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.

Dr. Manian said it will not be surprising to see an ebb and flow of mitigation measures, like masking, continue to be used for the foreseeable future.

“At this juncture, we’re not at the point of saying business as usual,” he said.

