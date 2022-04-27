Advertisement

Ritenour Food Pantry receives $56,000 donation from local dealership

Generic image of cash
Generic image of cash(Arizona's Family)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Sunset Hills Subaru donated to the Ritenour Co-Care Food Pantry Wednesday.

Sunset Hills General Manager Ryan Blankenship will present a $56,000 check Thursday, April 28 at 10 a.m. to the Pantry’s Board of Directors at the dealership showroom.

“We don’t want anyone to ever go hungry,” Blankenship said. “Right now, it’s a particularly challenging time for families and we know the food pantry can use our help.”

The dealership has donated $156,637 to the food pantry since 2020.

