Residents complain to sewer district over unhoused encampment

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- An unhoused encampment remains on Missouri Sewer District property despite efforts Tuesday to clear the area.

The encampment is along River Des Peres in South City. Residents have complained to MSD over the people, tents and odors in the area. MSD says it is not safe to be around the pump stations near the site.

MSD has reached out to city leaders for assistance to reach out to people living in the encampment and assess their needs.

