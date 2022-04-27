Police post video of thieves taking car in Affton neighborhood

AFFTON (KMOV) -- St. Louis County Police released surveillance footage Wednesday of two people suspected of stealing a car in an Affton neighborhood.

Two people are seen on the video taking a black Toyota Avalon in the 4800 block of Brunston Drive around 4 a.m. Wednesday. Police posted the video on Facebook and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the two people.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Nickolaus with any information at (314) 615-8635 or mnickolaus@stlouiscountymo.gov.

