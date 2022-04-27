Metro East Levees granted accreditation from FEMA

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The hard work has paid off. After years of construction and engineering, the Metro East Levee System has officially been accredited for the 100-year level.

Local county officials in Madison, Monroe, and St. Clair counties, and representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, made the announcement today that FEMA has given the final letter of accreditation for the levee system.

Residents protected by the levees in these counties are no longer required to purchase flood insurance. In addition, the upgrades to the levees will help protect businesses, and keep the housing costs low.

In 2007, FEMA announced plans to de-credit the five levees that serve 150 thousand residents in the metro east.

Lawmakers and residents banded together, creating the Southwestern Illinois Flood Prevention District Council. By raising taxes by ¼ cents, they raised the money needed to upgrade the levees.

Initial estimates stated the upgrades would not be completed until 2044. However, the upgrades were finished ahead of schedule. In 2018 the counties applied to FEMA for the accreditation and were approved this week.

Debra Moore, the Director of Administration for St. Clair county, said, “When the problem is being experienced by multiple people, working together, you can effectively address it at potentially solve it.”

The upgraded 65 mile stretch of levees was also completed at half of the initially projected cost.

These levees protect nearly 300 thousand people in Madison, Monroe, and St. Clair counties. In addition, they protect 4 thousand businesses.

Additional funds left over from the project will be used for upkeep of the levees. The plan is to continue to make improvements, and bring the Metro East Levee System to the 500-year level.

