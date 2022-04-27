Advertisement

Man found shot near South City QuikTrip

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was hospitalized after being shot near a QuikTrip gas station in South City overnight.

According to police, the shooting happened on Magnolia around 1 a.m. Wednesday where a man was shot. He was able to run to a QuikTrip on Gravois for help. He was then taken to the hospital.

Over 25 shell casings were spotted on Magnolia. No additional information has been released.

