Local restaurants look to celebrate National Teacher Appreciation Week

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Five restaurants in the St. Louis area are looking to show their gratitude for local educators.

They will offer deals for teachers ranging from free cocktails to social media giveaways. Here are the following restaurants that are celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week.

Eckert’s Country Restaurant, Belleville, Ill: Eckert’s will give out free cookies from Saturday, April 30 to Wednesday, May 4. Teachers will also get 50% off an entree.

Edera Italian Eatery: Edera will celebrate teachers from May 2 through May 6 with a free cocktail of their choice.

Lion’s Choice: Lion’s Choice will provide a free original concrete. Screenshot the coupon for the dessert on their Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

You can also nominate a teacher for the “Treat a Teacher” giveaway where the winner will win a $300 catered lunch. Users must follow Lion’s Choice on Instagram and post a photo of their favorite teacher and explain why do they deserve to win. This event ends on Monday, May 2.

Mission Taco Joint: Mission Taco is having a social media giveaway to nominate a teacher to win a catered lunch at the end of the month. Fans must follow on Instagram to submit their nomination by Tuesday, May 3. The winner will be announced Thursday, May 7.

Russell’s Fenton: Russell’s will provide sweet treats on Tuesday, May 3. Teachers must bring in a school ID to receive one.

