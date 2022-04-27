Local educators team up to stop child killings

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Public School and city charter school leaders are teaming up to take on child shootings.

The top educators from different schools will launch Educators for Gun Safety on Thursday, April 28, at 1 p.m. on the steps of the St. Louis Public Library. This is a plan to stop the gun violence that continues to take the lives of children and destroy families.

Teachers will distribute gun locks, educate parents and students on gun safety, and discuss future plans to include civic, business, and community partners in the program.

“We have become a gun-inundated society. One consequence of that is that our children are dying in increasingly frequent and completely preventable shootings,” Saint Louis Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Adams said. “Ideally we would like to remove guns from the equation altogether, but that’s not the reality we live in.”

School leaders noted the powerful impact of student deaths and the grieving of classrooms in the area make it difficult for their siblings and friends to focus in school. They also say that counselors and licensed clinical social workers are heavily needed.

For more information or to join the initiative, visit the website.

