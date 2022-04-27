KCPD launches criminal investigation into Greitens ridealong video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City Police Department employee is under investigation after a ridealong involving Missouri Senate candidate Eric Greitens.

The former governor did the ridealong Friday with a North Patrol officer in Platte County, then posted a video about it on social media. The video included his Senate campaign logo, the KCPD log and a squad car.

The police department said Greitens never asked for permission to post the video. They asked him to remove the video, and he did.

“There is an ongoing criminal investigation involving a department member regarding prohibited political activity...” a statement from the police department states. “The member has been placed on paid suspension during the investigation.”

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas also released a statement, saying on Twitter, “I share the disappointment of many that the former governor of this state produced a campaign video, which included his Senate campaign logo on the video and used Kansas City Police Department logos, a squad car with lights turned on for a campaign video, and other imagery. I thank Chief (Joseph) Mabin and the department for ensuring the video was taken down. Ride alongs are welcome. Campaign videos using the women and men of law enforcement are not. I expect better from a man that appointed half of our current police board.”

This comes at the same time Greitens is in the middle of a child custody battle with his ex-wife. She has accused him of physically and emotionally abusing her and their children, while he has countered that high-ranking political operatives are behind Sheena Greitens’ allegations.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.