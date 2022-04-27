Advertisement

KCPD launches criminal investigation into Greitens ridealong video

The former governor appeared to be creating a campaign video using police resources.
FILE- Then Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens waits to deliver remarks to a small group of supporters...
FILE- Then Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens waits to deliver remarks to a small group of supporters near the capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. in this May 17, 2018 file photo. A federal elections watchdog group on Wednesday, Nov. Dec. 1, 2021 filed another complaint against former Missouri Gov. Greitens, alleging that money from his old gubernatorial campaign was illegally spent on kickstarting his campaign to run for retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt's seat. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City Police Department employee is under investigation after a ridealong involving Missouri Senate candidate Eric Greitens.

The former governor did the ridealong Friday with a North Patrol officer in Platte County, then posted a video about it on social media. The video included his Senate campaign logo, the KCPD log and a squad car.

The police department said Greitens never asked for permission to post the video. They asked him to remove the video, and he did.

“There is an ongoing criminal investigation involving a department member regarding prohibited political activity...” a statement from the police department states. “The member has been placed on paid suspension during the investigation.”

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas also released a statement, saying on Twitter, “I share the disappointment of many that the former governor of this state produced a campaign video, which included his Senate campaign logo on the video and used Kansas City Police Department logos, a squad car with lights turned on for a campaign video, and other imagery. I thank Chief (Joseph) Mabin and the department for ensuring the video was taken down. Ride alongs are welcome. Campaign videos using the women and men of law enforcement are not. I expect better from a man that appointed half of our current police board.”

This comes at the same time Greitens is in the middle of a child custody battle with his ex-wife. She has accused him of physically and emotionally abusing her and their children, while he has countered that high-ranking political operatives are behind Sheena Greitens’ allegations.

