It’s only April, but Dylan Carlson just made the throw of the year
After taking a circuitous route to a fly ball over his head in center field, Carlson recovered to nail Luis Guillorme trying to leg out a triple.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - We’re only a few weeks into the 2022 MLB season, but the voting booth may have already closed on ‘Throw of the Year’ balloting after what Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson did on Wednesday afternoon at Busch Stadium.
With two outs in the top of the sixth inning of Wednesday’s game between the Cardinals and Mets, New York infielder Luis Guillorme tagged St. Louis pitcher Jake Woodford for a fly ball deep into center field. Carlson struggled to track it down as he made his way back toward the wall, allowing the ball to sail over his head, bouncing off the warning track and then the outfield wall before caroming back toward the field of play.
Given how deep into center field Carlson was situated, Guillorme was thinking three bases all the way, ignoring the adage about whether making the last out of an inning at third base is considered a wise proposition.
Carlson recovered and picked up the baseball with his back foot mere inches from the warning track in center. One crow hop later, the baseball was careening on a collision course with the third-base bag. Edmundo Sosa caught the missile on a fly and applied the tag to Guillorme in time to certify Carlson’s throw as one of the most impressive outfield assists you’re going to see.
Understandably, Twitter went berserk after witnessing the rocket out of Carlson’s left hand. Statcast measured the throw at a whopping 97.2 mph, which at the time was a higher velocity than any pitch that had been thrown in the game. It also measured as the second-hardest outfield assist by a Cardinal in the Statcast era (since 2015).
Adding insult to injury for Guillorme after his questionable decision to test Carlson’s arm, Carlson victimized him for the second time in a 20-minute span when he rifled a 96.6 mph shot up the middle while batting in the bottom of the sixth. Guillorme was shifted into a perfect position to make the play, but lost his footing and fell backward as the screamer off Carlson’s bat found the webbing of his glove. Carlson reached for a single, his second hit on a day for which he will primarily be remembered for his otherworldly defensive contribution.
The Cardinals lead the Mets 10-5 in the eighth inning.
Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.