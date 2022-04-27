It’s only April, but Dylan Carlson just made the throw of the year

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - We’re only a few weeks into the 2022 MLB season, but the voting booth may have already closed on ‘Throw of the Year’ balloting after what Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson did on Wednesday afternoon at Busch Stadium.

With two outs in the top of the sixth inning of Wednesday’s game between the Cardinals and Mets, New York infielder Luis Guillorme tagged St. Louis pitcher Jake Woodford for a fly ball deep into center field. Carlson struggled to track it down as he made his way back toward the wall, allowing the ball to sail over his head, bouncing off the warning track and then the outfield wall before caroming back toward the field of play.

Given how deep into center field Carlson was situated, Guillorme was thinking three bases all the way, ignoring the adage about whether making the last out of an inning at third base is considered a wise proposition.

Carlson recovered and picked up the baseball with his back foot mere inches from the warning track in center. One crow hop later, the baseball was careening on a collision course with the third-base bag. Edmundo Sosa caught the missile on a fly and applied the tag to Guillorme in time to certify Carlson’s throw as one of the most impressive outfield assists you’re going to see.

THROW OF THE YEAR?! pic.twitter.com/zm6vWMDUxn — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 27, 2022

Understandably, Twitter went berserk after witnessing the rocket out of Carlson’s left hand. Statcast measured the throw at a whopping 97.2 mph, which at the time was a higher velocity than any pitch that had been thrown in the game. It also measured as the second-hardest outfield assist by a Cardinal in the Statcast era (since 2015).

Even more context on that Dylan Carlson throw from deep CF to throw out Luis Guillorme: Carlson's throw is the 2nd-hardest OF assist that Statcast has tracked from a #STLCards OF since the system began tracking in 2015. No. 1 is 98.5 mph from Jason Heyward on June 7, 2015. — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) April 27, 2022

Adding insult to injury for Guillorme after his questionable decision to test Carlson’s arm, Carlson victimized him for the second time in a 20-minute span when he rifled a 96.6 mph shot up the middle while batting in the bottom of the sixth. Guillorme was shifted into a perfect position to make the play, but lost his footing and fell backward as the screamer off Carlson’s bat found the webbing of his glove. Carlson reached for a single, his second hit on a day for which he will primarily be remembered for his otherworldly defensive contribution.

They call him DC because that throw was superhuman. — Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) April 27, 2022

The Cardinals lead the Mets 10-5 in the eighth inning.

