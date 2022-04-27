Advertisement

IDOT to close three eastbound lanes on Poplar Street Bridge Wednesday

Poplar Street Bridge
Poplar Street Bridge(KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Three eastbound lanes on the Poplar Street Bridge will be closed for part of Wednesday, IDOT says.

The lanes will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Work will be done to replace the attenuator and make deck repairs. Ramps will remain open, IDOT says.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes during the closure.

