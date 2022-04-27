Advertisement

Decision expected in challenge to Des Peres marijuana dispensary plan

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A controversial medical marijuana dispensary slated for Des Peres goes in front of the city’s Board of Adjusters Wednesday night.

Nearly 90 of the 100-page agenda for tonight is related to the appeal. In March, the city of Des Peres received an application to put a medical marijuana dispensary on Manchester Road. The issue at hand stems from the potential dispensaries’ proximity to a Mathnasium, a math learning center, that has been in the strip center for three years.

The city says its zoning regulations are as restrictive as allowed by the state constitution - which means dispensaries are prohibited within 1,000 feet of a church, school or daycare center. But the city has determined Mathnasium is not considered a school and that interpretation is being legally challenged by the owner of the strip center.

Wednesday, it will be decided whether the process will move forward or be stopped. The owners of the tutoring center say the dispensary will adversely affect their students.

The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. at Des Peres City Hall.

