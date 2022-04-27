Advertisement

Cora Faith Walker died of a heart condition, Medical Examiner says

Cora Faith Walker
Cora Faith Walker(St. Louis County Government)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Former Missouri State Representative Cora Faith Walker died from a heart condition, the St. Louis Medical Examiner confirmed Wednesday.

Walker, 37, died after walking out of her room at the Loews Hotel on March 11. The night before she was seen in social media pictures celebrating St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones’ birthday at Neo on Locust. After discovering Walker in the hallway, a Good Samaritan called 911 at 8:55 a.m. and attempted to resuscitate the fallen St. Louis County leader.

The Medical Examiner’s Officer performed an autopsy on March 15 and told News 4 there were no signs of physical injury on Walker’s body. On April 27, Chief Medical Examiner Michael Graham said Walker died from a condition known as nonischemic cardiomyopathy. The National Library of Medicine defines the condition as a “disease of the myocardium associated with mechanical or electrical dysfunction exhibiting inappropriate ventricular hypertrophy or dilatation.”

Graham also told News 4 there were prescription medications in Walker’s system, but they were of the expected amounts and no illicit substances were found.

At the time of her death, Walker was one of the top government officials in St. Louis County.

