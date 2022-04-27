Advertisement

Avs beat Blues 5-3, match team record for points in season

Colorado Avalanche defensemen Devon Toews (7) and Sam Girard, left wing Andre Burakovsky (95)...
Colorado Avalanche defensemen Devon Toews (7) and Sam Girard, left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) and right wing Valeri Nichushkin congratulate right wing Joonas Donskoi after Donskoi's goal in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Denver, Thursday, March 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)(Joe Mahoney | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin scored one of Colorado’s three goals in the second period and the Avalanche held on late to match the franchise record for points in a season with a 5-3 win over the St. Louis Blues.

Erik Johnson and Josh Manson also scored in the second. Artturi Lehkonen added a goal just nine seconds into the third period to make it 4-1. St. Louis rallied late, but Nazem Kadri ended the threat by scoring an empty-net goal with 46.2 seconds left.

The Avalanche have amassed 118 points to tie the team mark set by the 2000-01 squad.

Ryan O’Reilly scored twice and Brandon Saad added another for the Blues.

