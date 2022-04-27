Advertisement

Art in the Park to return to St. Louis Hills

By Joshua Robinson
Apr. 27, 2022
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For the first time in two years, Art in the Park is back.

The event will take place at Francis Park in St. Louis Hills on Sunday, September 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Artists will fill the space on both sides of the lily pond to showcase their art.

The event is free and will also have live music, food, activities, a car show, and vintage baseball. For more information, visit www.artintheparkstl.com.

