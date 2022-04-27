4Warn Forecast: Waves of Rain At Times Thursday-Saturday

Weather Discussion: Hope you enjoyed this great Wednesday weather, but we have clouds and a chance for rain arriving Thursday. It will be dry in the morning but a mostly cloudy day. Rain chances in the afternoon hit 40% then 60% in the evening. While not a guarantee to get rain, we do have to watch the Cardinals game in the evening for a shower. But these showers will be scattered and hopefully missing Busch Stadium. The rain threat continues Friday and Saturday, though again we’re talking waves of rain and not all day widespread rain.

We are monitoring the storm threat for Saturday afternoon to early evening as a few stronger storms may be possible. However, this threat may not develop if thick clouds from the morning rain linger during the day and the front isn’t strong enough to get intense storms going. But Saturday is a weather alert day because if the ingredients can come together, severe storms would be possible in the afternoon to early evening. At this point check back with us for updates on News4 and make sure you have the KMOV weather app to get updates.

