4Warn Alert: Today’s the pick day of the week

Weather Discussion: Temperatures will jump today to the 70s! Get out and enjoy the sunshine and the nice southerly breeze. Low pressure is setting up over the west and this will bring the forcing mechanism for showers and storms over the next few days. Tonight’s lows drop to the 50s, so thankfully no threat of a frost or freeze.

We will again enjoy temperatures near 70° tomorrow, but rain will move in by the afternoon. Light rain will continue to fall through the evening.

Showers and storms are expected into the weekend. We are monitoring the storm threat for Saturday as a few stronger storms may be possible. However, with thicker cloud cover present, the severe threat looks limited at this point. Things likely will change so stick with up as we update over the next few days.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.