St. Ann prepares to build $7 million new aquatic center; officials say finishing it on time will be a challenge

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Voters in St. Ann narrowly approved a bond issue for a new state-of-the-art aquatic center in Tiemeyer Park and city officials say they need to get started immediately to combat supply chain shortages.

“It’s going to be a challenge doing the demo work and getting it done on time,” said Mayor Michael Corcoran.

He initially hoped to have it completed by 2023 but at Monday night’s committee meeting, city leaders said it’s most likely going to take until 2024 to complete.

The timeline also means they likely will not open the current pool for this season.

“To get it expedited as fast as we can we have to keep it closed and get things moving ASAP,” said Corcoran.

The city originally presented three options with multiple price points. They’ve decided on the $7.1 million option, which includes a children’s pool, leisure pool, waterslides and a lazy river. The mayor says they are looking at design options that could include a diving board and/or lap lanes.

The new plan does include closing the indoor pool at the Jack Rehagen Municipal Pool and turning it into a party room or rec space.

To help share the cost, St. Ann is looking to partner with the City of Overland, who would share the construction and maintenance costs, and their residents would have access through a joint municipal agreement. But no deal has been finalized.

Mayor Corcoran says they are also talking to the City of Maryland Heights to allow St. Ann residents the option of paying resident rates at Aquaport while the St. Ann pool is under construction.

