Parkway High Schools ranked among top 10 % of high schools in Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - All four high schools of the Parkway School District have been named among the country’s “2022 Best High Schools” according to U.S. News & World Report.

Each high school was ranked in the top 10% of schools in Missouri. Parkway West was ranked No. 9, Central was ranked No. 15, South was ranked No. 26, and North was ranked No. 59.

The best high schools are judged by their college readiness, math and reading skills, underserved student performances, college curriculum breadth, and graduation rate.

