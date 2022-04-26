Advertisement

Online gambling in Missouri moves one step closer

United States Supreme Court Justices ruled Monday that states should be allowed to sponsor...
United States Supreme Court Justices ruled Monday that states should be allowed to sponsor sports gambling. Mississippi is primed to be one of the first to join in on those bets. Source: WLBT
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri lawmakers moved a step closer to making sports gambling in Missouri legal.

The Missouri Senate Governmental Affairs and Fiscal Oversight Committee approved a bill Monday legalizing sports gambling in the state. It allows licensed facilities, such as casinos, to offer sports betting on-site and online.

Proponents say it could generate $10 million in tax revenue. State Representative Dan Houx of Warrensburg sponsored the bill. He says he’s not opposed to raising the tax rate in the bill. He says the final legislation will likely have a tax rate of around 14%.

The full State Senate chamber will soon debate the proposal.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Federal investigators have told Amazon they need to do more to protect employees after the...
OSHA calls on Amazon to improve severe weather emergency procedures after warehouse collapse
Tywon Harris and Jeremiah Allen, both 18, are charged with second-degree murder and armed...
Teens accused of killing cab driver in Hazelwood Central High School parking lot
All four Parkway schools were ranked 10% in the state of Missouri.
Parkway High Schools ranked among top 10 % of high schools in Missouri
MOCPA will visit high schools in Missouri to teach about careers in accounting and financial...
MOCPA looking to visit high schools to discuss careers in accounting and financial services
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has opened an investigation into the...
OSHA calls on Amazon to improve severe weather emergency procedures after warehouse collapse