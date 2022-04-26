Advertisement

MOCPA looking to visit high schools to discuss careers in accounting and financial services

MOCPA will visit high schools in Missouri to teach about careers in accounting and financial...
MOCPA will visit high schools in Missouri to teach about careers in accounting and financial services(MOCPA)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri Society of Certified Public Accountants will visit high schools to teach students about career opportunities in accounting and financial services from May 2-6.

Presenters will teach students that business degrees and unparalleled opportunities are not out of reach. They will visit Ritenour, Mark Twain, Fredericktown, DeSmet, Cor Jesu, Lutheran North, North Nodaway, U-City, Nerinx Hall, Clark County R-1, Lighthouse Prep, and Atlanta High School.

For more information, contact Dena Hull at 314-997-7966 or at dhull@mocpa.org.

