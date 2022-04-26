MOCPA looking to visit high schools to discuss careers in accounting and financial services

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri Society of Certified Public Accountants will visit high schools to teach students about career opportunities in accounting and financial services from May 2-6.

Presenters will teach students that business degrees and unparalleled opportunities are not out of reach. They will visit Ritenour, Mark Twain, Fredericktown, DeSmet, Cor Jesu, Lutheran North, North Nodaway, U-City, Nerinx Hall, Clark County R-1, Lighthouse Prep, and Atlanta High School.

For more information, contact Dena Hull at 314-997-7966 or at dhull@mocpa.org.

