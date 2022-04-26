Herbert Hoover Boys and Girls Club holding draft party for Jameson Williams

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Herbert Hoover Boys and Girls Club will hold an NFL draft party in honor of local athlete Jameson Williams Thursday, April 28, at 6 p.m.

Williams was the star wide receiver for the University of Alabama in 2021. While he was there, he recorded 1,572 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns and was named a first-team All-SEC receiver, a first-team All-American, and co-SEC special teams player of the year.

Prior to his college career, Williams attended Cardinal Ritter in 2019, where he was the No. 2 prospect in Missouri according to 247Sports, catching for 1,626 yards and 22 touchdowns, and was selected to play in the Under Armor All-American game in Orlando, FL. He also broke Ezekiel Elliot’s track record in the 300-meter hurdles.

For more information, contact Shuntae Ryan at 314-335-8009 or shuntae@bgcstl.org.

