‘He’d been through so much’; Family of cab driver killed during robbery grappling with loss

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -The family of a local cab driver killed during a robbery said they are still in disbelief that Dewight Price, 54, is gone.

“He’s an infectious person, a very friendly people-person,” Price’s daughter, Amber Price, said. “He’s loud and in your face. You can’t be around him and be upset.”

Price’s four daughters said their dad’s passion in life was construction, often taking jobs out-of-state.

“He was the best at it,” his daughter Kirstin Spears, said. “He loved it.”

Price worked as a cab driver part-time for about 10 years until a serious construction-related accident a few years ago left him injured.

“Once he recovered, that’s when he started driving full time,” Spears said. “He just couldn’t physically do the construction work anymore, but he loved working.”

The women described their dad as the life of the party, always making people laugh. But, his work ethic was impeccable, they said, often joking Price would work until he turned 99.

Because Price had worked as a cab driver for years, they never worried about their dad behind the wheel.

“He could talk to anybody,” they said. “He was confident, fearless, really seemed invincible,” his daughter Twuana Price said.

When they heard chatter on social media about a cab driver being shot and killed, all four women assumed it was not their dad, as they had not been notified by law enforcement.

“It’s like, this can’t possibly be our dad,” Spears said through tears. “That’s not our dad, he’s going to live forever, okay?”

Spears said she contacted the medical examiner’s office who confirmed the identity of the person found was that of her father, but the news came almost 48 hours after the shooting.

Police found Price’s body around 6:40 Sunday morning in the parking lot of Hazelwood Central High School. They later announced the arrests of two suspects, Jeremiah Allen, 18, and Tywon Harris, 18. Both are now charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Police allege the two men got into Price’s cab and at some point, pulled guns on him and demanded money. They then shot him, according to charging documents.

On Tuesday afternoon, St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell confirmed two additional suspects have been taken into custody, but have not been formally charged.

“These last few years for us have been bad for everybody, tough for everybody,” Spears said. “We go out and work, we don’t just take from people making a living, we don’t do that.”

The Price family said he was armed at the time of the shooting and were told by detectives that Price “put up a fight” before being killed.

“People are just doing their jobs, feeding their family and didn’t ask to be in this situation,” Bell said. “They don’t know who they’re picking up and that makes these cases that much more tragic and heinous. Our office won’t tolerate these types of crimes and actions.”

The family has set up this Go Fund Me to help with funeral expenses.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.