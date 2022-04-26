Get involved in Missouri’s STEM Celebration Week

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri STEM Celebration kicked off this week. The week-long event recognizes the ways kids can get involved in science, technology, engineering, and math within St. Louis.

STEMSTL coordinates the activities with the help of local community partners. Kate Polokins, the Executive Director of STEM STL, said, “Really everyone belongs in STEM. And we want to make sure we’re building that love of STEM early. We’re building STEM confidence in our students.”

Polokins hopes this week will bring awareness to kids of the opportunities available. Exposure to STEM organizations and activities will foster involvement and interest.

Every day this week, there is an opportunity for kids to participate in activities around St. Louis. Friday, April 22, was the kick-off day for the celebration. $1,000 scholarships were awarded to students who would attend colleges in Missouri and major in STEM fields.

Saturday and Sunday, STEMSTL attended the Earth Day Festival in Forest Park. Monday is ESports day at the St. Louis Science Center. Tuesday, kids are encouraged to practice STEM in their homes by completing STEM kids, provided free by STEMSTL.

Sam Minor, the community coordinator for STEM STL, said, “We have instructions for like rain clouds in a jar, some wonderful coloring sheets. These aren’t your typical coloring sheets, you have to solve math problems to complete them. Lowes, they donated some seed growing kits.”

The kids also will have an activity book filled with experiments and building ideas that you can do at home.

Wednesday is math and technology day. CLAIM Academy is offering tours of the facility to learn about coding. Gateway Region YMCA will be hosting some learning labs, and you can also meet with the Code Ninjas. Sign-up will be required in advance.

Health Science Day is Thursday, with tours available by Healthworks.

Friday is the final celebration at the Immanuel UCC. This event runs from 4pm to 7 pm. Scholarships of $250 will be awarded to a few lucky winners, and kids will have the opportunity to participate in hands-on learning activities. This event is free with registration.

For more information on the daily activities, as well as information on how to sign up, click the link below:

MO STEM Celebration Week - Blueprint4 STEM

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.