Firefighters battle south St. Louis house fire

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Firefighters battled a vacant house fire in south St. Louis early Tuesday morning.

The fire started at about 2:15 a.m. on Minnesota near Marceau. Fire crews said the home was being rehabbed which is why no one was living in it. The building was evacuated by crews at one point due to the fire growing too large.

No injuries have been reported.

