ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Cherokee Street is bringing back its Cinco de Mayo celebration.

The festival has been a St. Louis favorite for years to celebrate the Mexican holiday. There will be food, drinks, music, entertainment for all ages, and more than 100 vendors.

The part this year is set for May 7, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

