Child injured after shots fired in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A child was injured following a Tuesday morning shooting in north St. Louis’ Walnut Park East neighborhood.

Officers arrived to the 4700 block of Wren Avenue around 9 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Once there, they found a child wounded by shattered glass. Police originally thought the victim suffered from a graze wound.

Emergency crews then rushed the child to a hospital for treatment.

No additional information has been released.

