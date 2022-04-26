Advertisement

Child injured after shots fired in North City

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A child was injured following a Tuesday morning shooting in north St. Louis’ Walnut Park East neighborhood.

Officers arrived to the 4700 block of Wren Avenue around 9 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Once there, they found a child wounded by shattered glass. Police originally thought the victim suffered from a graze wound.

Emergency crews then rushed the child to a hospital for treatment.

No additional information has been released.

