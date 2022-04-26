Chicago man arrested after leading law enforcement on stolen ambulance chase

GRUNDY COUNTY ILLINOIS (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Illinois State Police have arrested a 46-year-old man out of Chicago after leading police on a chase in a stolen ambulance.

According to a release, Benjamin K. Harrington was arrested for fleeing to elude a peace officer, resisting/obstructing a peace officer and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

He was first transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries then transported to the Grundy County Jail awaiting transfer to Cook County.

The Chicago Police Department is the lead agency investigating this incident.

