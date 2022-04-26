Black St. Louis-area residents twice as likely to die from COVID, life expectancy decreased in STL County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - City of St. Louis and St. Louis County health officials report that African Americans are twice as likely to die from COVID compared to white people.

According to city health officials, the disparity increased from the start of the pandemic to now. Life expectancy decreased in St. Louis County for all resident from 2019 to 2020, according to a report released in October 2021.

In the report, life expectancy decreased in white residents from 81.3 years to 79.5 years, 79 years to 76.7 years for all residents and 72.9 years to 69.2 years for Black residents. The biggest decrease happened in the African American community.

Black people make up a quarter of the county’s population, but county health officials say blacks make up about a third of deaths.

“We have really great data on COVID by zip code and what we’ve seen...the rate of COVID has been higher throughout these last two years in North County and, unfortunately, the death rates have been higher in North County as well,” said Nebu Kolenchery, Director of Communicable Disease Response for St. Louis County Public Health. “But when you take vaccinating and boosting into account, that disparity kind of disappears.”

“We lost an employee to COVID,” said Angela Clabon, president and CEO of CareSTL Health. “We lost several several individuals, especially our seniors.”

CareSTL Health serves individuals on the lower end of the economic spectrum in St. Louis City and County. Many are African Americans. Clabon cites mistrust of the health care system and underlying health conditions in poorer economic communities.

“These diseases are worse than they were before COVID--needing to have blood work done,” she said. “Actually having access to providers that’s an issue. People that are fully vaccinated and have their booster shots, they are protected to a great deal and we don’t see all the deaths that are out there.”

