Bill to name bridge after fallen SLMPD officer advances

Officer Tamarris Bohannon was with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for three and a...
Officer Tamarris Bohannon was with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for three and a half years. He was shot on Aug. 29 while responding to a shooting call in south St. Louis City and died from his injuries the next day. He was 29 years old.(St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Plans to name a St. Louis bridge in honor of fallen St. Louis Metropolitan Police officer Tamarris Bohannon are moving forward.

A Missouri Senate Committee has approved a bill to change the name of the I-44 overpass over Hampton.

Officer Bohannan was shot and killed while responding to a call in South City in August 2020.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

