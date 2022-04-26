Bill to name bridge after fallen SLMPD officer advances
Apr. 26, 2022
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Plans to name a St. Louis bridge in honor of fallen St. Louis Metropolitan Police officer Tamarris Bohannon are moving forward.
A Missouri Senate Committee has approved a bill to change the name of the I-44 overpass over Hampton.
Officer Bohannan was shot and killed while responding to a call in South City in August 2020.
