Bill to name bridge after fallen SLMPD officer advances

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Plans to name a St. Louis bridge in honor of fallen St. Louis Metropolitan Police officer Tamarris Bohannon are moving forward.

A Missouri Senate Committee has approved a bill to change the name of the I-44 overpass over Hampton.

Officer Bohannan was shot and killed while responding to a call in South City in August 2020.

