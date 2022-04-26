4Warn Alert: Patchy Frost For Some Tonight, Warm Up On The Way

Weather Discussion: Watch for some frost Wednesday morning for parts of the area south and east of St. Louis. It should be patchy and not a severe or widespread frost. Tomorrow we are back in the 70s before the next front moves in, bringing rain Thursday. Current timing looks more likely in the afternoon and evening for Thursday and lower chances in the morning. Then more waves of showers arrive with some thunderstorms Friday night and Saturday. This weekend also looks active with showers and storms forecasted. We’re monitoring the Saturday afternoon and evening for stronger storms. However, the rain earlier in the day may sap the atmosphere for energy for strong storms, so stay tuned for updates on Saturday storm threat.

Frost Advisory (gray)

