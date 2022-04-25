Advertisement

Woman injured in north St. Louis fire

A woman is being treated in the hospital after a fire in north St. Louis early Monday morning.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman is being treated in the hospital after a fire in north St. Louis early Monday morning.

The fire happened at a business near West Florissant and Union at around 3:30 a.m. Crews said a woman who lives above the business was trapped but firefighters were able to cut the door to get her out. She was later taken to the hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation.

Crews are currently investigating the fire. News 4 has learned that last week there was a break-in and a small fire the owner did not report. The fire is considered suspicious.

