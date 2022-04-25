Advertisement

Woman dies after driver crashes into utility pole in Hall Street

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A car crash in North City left a woman dead and another person injured late Sunday night.

The crash happened in the 7000 block of Hall Street before 9 p.m. when a 1999 Ford Escort crashed into a utility pole. Witnesses told police a 40-year-old male driver climbed out through a broken windshield and sat on the ground until help arrived. Fire crews then extracted a woman trapped inside.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital where they later died. The 40-year-old man was critically injured.

