Trial begins for man charged with killing his pregnant wife

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis county jury starts hearing evidence against Beau Rothwell, the man charged with killing his pregnant wife, Monday.

Rothwell is accused of killing his wife Jennifer Rothwell back in November of 2019. Police said she was six weeks pregnant when her husband Beau killed her and then dropped her body of near Troy, Mo. This was 40 miles away from their home near Creve Coeur. Rothwell faces a first-degree murder charge.

Jennifer Rothwell case: Timeline of events

In Missouri, a first-degree murder charge comes with mandatory life in prison sentence with no chance of parole. There is also a chance for the death penalty.

