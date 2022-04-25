St. Louis County students take flight with Red Tail Cadet program
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV) – The newest Red Tail Cadets have begun training.
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page posted photos of the Ferguson-Florissant School District students who will complete a six-week immersive flight training experience. The goal is to set the students on a path toward a career in aviation.
On top of flight training, the students learn mechanics, take bui9sness classes and travel around the country to air shows.
Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.