Advertisement

St. Louis County students take flight with Red Tail Cadet program

Students from the Ferguson-Florissant School District are the next class of the Red Tail Cadets!
Students from the Ferguson-Florissant School District are the next class of the Red Tail Cadets!(St. Louis County Executive Sm Page / Facebook)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV) – The newest Red Tail Cadets have begun training.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page posted photos of the Ferguson-Florissant School District students who will complete a six-week immersive flight training experience. The goal is to set the students on a path toward a career in aviation.

On top of flight training, the students learn mechanics, take bui9sness classes and travel around the country to air shows.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic gun photo
New safety campaign seeks to reduce gun suicides in Missouri
Gioia's Deli opens a new location in Maryland Heights.
Gioia’s Deli location in Maryland Heights opens
The parents of a North County teen who was killed when he fell off a ride at a theme park in...
Parents of Tyre Sampson file wrongful death lawsuit against multiple businesses
Shooting generic
Man found suffering from gunshot wound in North County