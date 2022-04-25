St. Charles Co. family still searching for missing father two years after disappearance

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Patrick Chapman’s family has spent hours searching for him over the past two years.

“Every time we come home from a search this is what breaks my heart. When I walk in the door and I can’t say hey buddy, we found him,” said Jen Newbury, the mother of Chapman’s son, Jackson.

13-year-old Jackson has not given up hope. He spent Christmas Eve searching for his dad in Southeast Missouri.

“I would easily say over a thousand hours, easily, as far as hours spent on this,” Newbury said. “I told my grandma a year ago that this would be the last search I went on. And then the next search came.”

Saturday was search number 25. Friends and family of Chapman drove out to Mark Twain National Forest to search with drones and a GPS grid system.

35-year-old Chapman went missing in that forest in early May, 2020. His car with his wallet and medications was found in the woods near Mill Springs, MO. He was travelling there from St. Charles County to visit a family friend he had known for decades.

That friend reported him missing on May 30, 2020.

Now, two years later, search parties continue almost monthly.

“It’s overwhelming to say the least, you look around and there’s hundreds of miles around you that are just woods,” said Megan Ryan, Chapman’s sister.

Ryan does not believe her brother would run away or commit suicide.

Although the case is still considered a missing persons case, the family believes there was foul play.

“There’s nothing in the area around his car,” Newbury said. “I’m going to have to say foul play after this,”

The family is trying to raise money for a private investigator through a Go Fund Me.

They also adopted a highway in St. Charles County in his honor and are cleaning it up on May 15.

“He’s somebody’s son. He’s somebody’s grandson. He’s somebody’s dad. And he matters too,” Ryan said.

If you have an information about Chapman’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department. The family is offering a $5,000 reward.

