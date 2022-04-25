Advertisement

New versatile venue coming to Downtown West neighborhood.

A generic shot of Washington Avenue in the Downtown West neighborhood in St. Louis City.
A generic shot of Washington Avenue in the Downtown West neighborhood in St. Louis City.(KMOV)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This fall, the Downtown West neighborhood will be home to a new multi-use venue.

With more than 10,000 square feet, the Hawthorn, located at 2225 Washington Ave, will be available for several events such as weddings, galas, and midsize concerts. The venue will offer two full-service bars, three hospitality suites, with banquet, theater and cocktail seating.

“We believe that Downtown West is soon to become one of St. Louis’ great neighborhoods and we are excited to have the opportunity to expand the music scene and offer a premier event space in this location and community,” said The Hawthorn Co-Owner Matt Abbott.

The Hawthorn is currently taking bookings for special events. To book an event, contact events@thehawthornst.com or call 314-887-0877.

