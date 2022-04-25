Man found covered in blood after being hit with pipe in St. Clair, Missouri

ST. CLAIR, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was arrested after a 44-year-old was found covered in blood Sunday in St. Clair, Missouri.

A 44-year-old man was found covered with blood on his front porch in the 400 block of Maple Street at 3:30 a.m. Charles Miller, 53, told police the victim attempted to steal from his house. He allegedly confronted him about the situation, which led to an argument.

During the argument, Miller loaded a gun and yelled “I’m gonna kill you!” to the victim, according to police. He then reportedly struck the victim in the head with a pipe or a paintball gun.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and Miller was transported to the Franklin County Adult Detention Center. The Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office later issued a warrant for first-degree assault with a $50,000 cash-only bond.

