Man dies 1 month after North County shooting
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nearly one month after a late-night shooting in North County, a wounded 31-year-old has died from his injuries.
On March 30, police found 31-year-old Darius Monda shot in the 4800 block of Cloverfield Trails Court at 11:30 p.m. He was recovering at a local hospital but later died Thursday from his injuries.
Anyone with information should call St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).
