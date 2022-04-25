Advertisement

Man dies 1 month after North County shooting

Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nearly one month after a late-night shooting in North County, a wounded 31-year-old has died from his injuries.

On March 30, police found 31-year-old Darius Monda shot in the 4800 block of Cloverfield Trails Court at 11:30 p.m. He was recovering at a local hospital but later died Thursday from his injuries.

Anyone with information should call St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).

