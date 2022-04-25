Advertisement

Jones releases roadmap to reimaging the future of St. Louis

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - Monday, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones released a guideline on how officials plan to transform the city with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

The roadmap aims to invest $150 million in funds to improve three key areas in St. Louis, specifically north St. Louis: empowering small businesses, affordable housing, and addressing vacancy. With eyes on a long-term solution, officials hope the investments will eliminate the racial wealth gap, improve health and education outcomes and shift the city’s path to tax and population growth.

“St. Louis cannot succeed, together, if more than half of it is allowed to fail,” said Jones. “Lifting neighborhoods out of poverty will make our city stronger and safer across racial lines and zip codes.”

Jones’ office will hold two town halls to seek the public’s output. The first meeting will be held on May 11 at the O’Fallon Park Recreation Complex and the second will happen six days later at the Meramec Elementary School. Both meetings will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Read the entire roadmap to Economic Justice below:

