Firefighters battle vacant house fire in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Firefighters battled a vacant house fire on Era near Leonora in north St. Louis.

The call for the fire came in just before 2 a.m. Crews arrived to a fully involved house and went into a defensive stance. A neighbor told News 4 he heard an explosion and went out to find the house fully on fire. He then went to the occupied home next door, which had also caught fire, to help get the family out.

No injuries were reported.

