Episode 181: Pharaoh’s Donuts

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Waking up to the smell of donuts has been a reality for Syeeda Morris since she was a child.

Her dad Amon Aziz started the beloved Pharaoh’s Donuts in 1994. Now they have two locations, one in Downtown and one in the Central West End and they’re scoping out a third spot.

Glazed is the top seller but for Syeeda it’s the ones that take a little decorating that strike her fancy. She finds calm and peace in baking and decorating and is expanding beyond the donuts that Pharaoh’s is so well known for.

We sat down with her inside their busy downtown location to talk about expanding to other baked goods, early wake-up calls and the power of passing down a legacy, one donut at a time.

