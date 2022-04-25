4Warn Alert: Frost For Some Tonight, Rain Returns Late Week

Weather Discussion: Frost is possible across much of the area tonight. Some slightly warmer spots in St. Louis and to the southeast may have patchy frost, but not widespread where temperatures will likely be above 36° and that’s why some counties are not in the advisory.

It will be cool but sunny Tuesday, but temperatures will gradually warm up by Thursday. Scattered showers are possible Thursday and likely a few showers on Friday too. These aren’t all day rain outs, but more widespread rain looks likely Friday night into Saturday morning. Then another round of rain with some thunderstorms by Saturday afternoon-evening.

Frost advisory (Gray)

