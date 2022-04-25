Advertisement

4Warn Alert: Several dry and cooler days ahead

By Leah Hill
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Weather Discussion: Cloud cover will gradually decrease through the afternoon. Temperatures will remain cooler in the lower 60s. With the clear skies tonight, patchy frost is possible for counties north. Most plants will survive the cooler overnight temperatures which will range from the mid-30s to the lower 40s.

Temperatures will gradually warm through the week. We will stay dry with no humidity through Thursday. Then as moisture increases, so too do our temperatures and chances for rain. Scattered showers are possible Thursday night, and we’ll have rain chances through Sunday.

7 Day Forecast

